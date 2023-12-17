Manipal Institute Of Technology Invites Applications For Admission To PhD Course

MIT PhD Admission 2023-24: Interested candidates can apply by December 25.
The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) has invited applications from aspiring candidates for admission to the PhD course. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at manipal.edu/MIT/research. The last date to submit applications is December 25.
Applications have been invited for the following courses: Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Geology, Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Instrumentation and Control, Mechatronics, Computer (Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Data Science, and Computer Applications), Electronics Engineering, Mechanical (Mechanical & Industrial Engineering, Aeronautical & Automobile Engineering, Electrical Engineering), Humanities, and Management.
Research fellowship (full-time scholars only):
- Probationary period (6 months): Rs 25,000 per month
- First year: Rs 31,000 per month
- Second year: Rs 31,000 per month
- Third year: Rs 35,000 per month
Academic qualifications:
- Possessing an accredited master's degree attained through a 1-year/2-semester program following a 4-year/8-semester bachelor's degree from a UGC-recognised institution or university.
- Having a recognised master's degree achieved through a 2-year/4-semester program following a 3-year bachelor's degree from an institution or university acknowledged by UGC or the respective regulatory body.
- An equivalent qualification from a foreign educational institution recognised by the regulatory body in that particular country.
- A UGC-recognised 4-year/8-semester bachelor's degree program from an institution or university.
- An MBBS/BDS/PharmD degree from a UGC-recognized institution or university, as per the respective regulatory body.