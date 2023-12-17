Manipal Institute Of Technology Invites Applications For Admission To PhD Course

MIT PhD Admission 2023-24: Interested candidates can apply by December 25.

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) has invited applications from aspiring candidates for admission to the PhD course. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at manipal.edu/MIT/research. The last date to submit applications is December 25.

Applications have been invited for the following courses: Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Geology, Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Instrumentation and Control, Mechatronics, Computer (Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Data Science, and Computer Applications), Electronics Engineering, Mechanical (Mechanical & Industrial Engineering, Aeronautical & Automobile Engineering, Electrical Engineering), Humanities, and Management.

Research fellowship (full-time scholars only):

Probationary period (6 months): Rs 25,000 per month

First year: Rs 31,000 per month

Second year: Rs 31,000 per month

Third year: Rs 35,000 per month

Academic qualifications: