Manipal Entrance Test 2027: Check Application Process, Eligibility And Key Dates

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has opened registration for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2027. Students planning to apply for engineering and other undergraduate courses can check admission-related updates on the university's official website, manipal.edu.

Candidates should check the website to confirm the availability of the application form and the details for their chosen course before applying.

The entrance test is conducted for admission to various programmes offered by MAHE. The application process, eligibility requirements and important dates may differ depending on the course.

Manipal Entrance Test 2027: Important Dates

The reported schedule for the entrance test is as follows:

Phase 1 application deadline: March 31, 2027

March 31, 2027 Phase 1 examination: Third week of April 2027 (tentative)

Third week of April 2027 (tentative) Phase 2 examination: Last week of May 2027 (tentative)

Candidates should check the official website for confirmation of these dates, as the final schedule may change.

Manipal Entrance Test 2027: How To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process once the form is available:

Visit the official website of Manipal Academy of Higher Education .

. Open the admissions section and select the Manipal Entrance Test 2027.

Register using the required details, including your name, email address and mobile number.

Fill in the application form with your personal and academic details.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Check all the information before submitting the form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Manipal Entrance Test 2027: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria depend on the course a candidate wishes to pursue. Students applying for engineering courses should check the academic qualifications and subject requirements mentioned in the official admission guidelines. Candidates are advised to read the eligibility conditions carefully before filling out the application form.