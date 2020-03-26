Make The Quarantine Productive: CBSE To Teachers

Make The Quarantine Productive During Coronavirus Lockdown: CBSE To Teachers

CBSE has asked the teachers who are staying and working from home these days in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic to spend their time in the best possible manner by undertaking different activities, making the best possible use of technology. "The Department of School Education and Literacy, MHRD, Govt. of India has directed to work from home and we must ensure that, while at the same time as responsible educationists, we need to be positively constructive too," the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE said in a notice released with the headline of "Making the Quarantine Productive".

"We may utilise this period for undertaking different activities, making the best possible use of technology," the Board added.

The Board has suggested activities including 'Planning for the whole Session/Year', 'Student Enrichment Activities' and 'Teacher Enrichment Activities', which, according to the Board may help the teachers to spend this time on hand in the best possible manner along with your colleagues and students.

Planning included the preparation or defining of Learning Outcomes for different subjects and classes, Mapping Learning Outcomes to the Curriculum, Preparation of Annual Scholastic and Co-Scholastic Curriculum Plan (ACP) by integrating the scope for different student enrichment activities initiated by the Board and different ministries of Government of India, such as, Swachhata related activities, Celebration of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, Heritage Quiz, Eco Clubs, SEWA Project, Reading Challenge, etc. , and Preparation of Annual Pedagogical Plan for the whole school, all classes and all subjects.

Student Enrichment Activities include preparation of tutorials/video lectures on different topics and uploading them on various online platforms, designing online formative assessments and self-assessment activities for students to keep track of their learning and creative assignments or projects or practice worksheets or exercises which students can complete easily on their own or under the guidance of their parents at home may be given.

"As students will not be able to ask a quick question in real time as they would not be a in real classroom, make your content as lucid and attractive as possible. Add quick pointers, use visual appeals wherever possible. Do not forget to share these links with the Board," the CBSE notice said.

Teacher Enrichment Activities include teachers self-updating themselves by reading books, using online training platforms like SWAYAM, and others, watching videos, documentaries, Khan Academy lessons etc., joining online groups of teachers which share best practices and writing blogs on best practices adopted by them and share with others.

Click here for more Education News