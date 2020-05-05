Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results Expected On This Date

Maharashtra is expected to announcethe class 10 (SSC) and class 12 (HSC) examination results by June 10.

Maharashtra is expected to announce the class 10 (SSC) and class 12 (HSC) examination results by June 10, reports news agency PTI. The Maharashtra government today announced a move, allowing teachers, moderators and officials involved in the assessment of Class 10 and 12 exam papers to travel for official work during the COVID-19 lockdown, that would help students who appeared for the SSC and HSC examinations, the results of which will be announced by June 10.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Maharashtra government had earlier decided to cancel the pending SSC or class 10 examinations. Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister in the state had said then the pending Georgraphy and Work Experience papers had been cancelled and the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was been instructed to give marks based on the respective rules for these subjects.

The state government had also decided to cancel the class 9 and 11 examinations and the students will be promoted to the next grade based on their performance in the first semester.

On March 21, the Maharashtra government had announced that the last paper of the SSC exam, which was scheduled to be held on March 23, has been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 17,65,000 students had registered for class 10 board exam in Maharashtra.

The exams for class 9 and class 11 students were scheduled to be held in the state after April 10, 2020.

The HSC or class 12 board exams have already ended for Maharashtra board students.

Maharashtra government has already cancelled all examinations for classes 1 to 8.

In a government resolution (GR), the school education and sports ministry said teachers, moderators, contractors hired for transporting exam papers and officials involved in related works will be allowed to travel during the lockdown with prior permission.

Additional chief secretary Vandana Krishna also stated in the GR that officials of the state education board will be allowed to conduct investigations at exam centres where complaints of violations had been reported.

Click here for more Education News