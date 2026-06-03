Maharashtra School Bus Operators Announce 15 Per Cent Fare Hike From New Academic Year

Parents across Maharashtra may have to pay more for school transportation from the upcoming academic year, with the School Bus Owners Association (Maharashtra) announcing a 15 per cent increase in school bus fees effective from June 2026.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the association said the fare revision had become unavoidable due to a sharp rise in operational expenses and the absence of any relief from the government despite repeated representations.

The revised charges will come into effect from the 2026-27 academic year.

The association said it had submitted multiple memorandums and held discussions with the state government, transport authorities and enforcement agencies, seeking measures that would allow operators to continue services without passing the burden on to parents.

According to the association, no concrete assistance or corrective measures were provided, leaving operators with little choice but to increase transportation charges.

"The school transportation sector is facing severe financial challenges, and despite repeated requests, no viable support mechanism has been offered," the association said.

It attributed the fare hike to rising diesel and fuel prices, increased salaries for drivers and support staff, vehicle maintenance costs, insurance premiums, compliance expenses, toll charges and the growing cost of spare parts and consumables.

The association also pointed to increasing operational overheads, inflationary pressures and the burden of e-challans and enforcement-related penalties.

School bus operators said they had explored alternatives to avoid a fare increase but were unable to find a sustainable solution.

The association argued that transportation providers are struggling to maintain safety and compliance standards while dealing with escalating costs.

While expressing regret over the additional burden on parents, it said the revision was necessary to ensure the continued viability of school transportation services.

The body has urged the Maharashtra government to urgently review the situation and introduce measures that protect the interests of students, parents, schools and transport operators.

School bus operators have assured parents and educational institutions that they remain committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient transportation services despite the financial pressures facing the sector.