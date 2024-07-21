Advertisement
Maharashtra MCA CET 2024 Counselling Registration Last Date Today, Check Details

Candidates appearing for the final year of the qualifying examination are also eligible to appear for the exam.

Maharashtra MCA CET 2024 Counselling Registration Last Date Today
Students can register by visiting official website.
MAH MCA CET 2024: The counselling process for the Maharashtra MCA Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET) will close today, July 21. Candidates who have qualified for the MAH MCA CET 2024 exam can register for counselling by visiting the state CET cell's official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH MCA CET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

  • The candidate must be an Indian National
  • The candidate must have passed any graduation degree (e.g., BE, BTech, BSc, BCom, BVoc, BCA, etc.), preferably with Mathematics at the 10+2 level or at the graduation level, and obtained at least 50% marks
  • For candidates of reserved categories, at least 45% marks at the 10+2 level is required
Maharashtra MCA CET 2024: Admission Process

Candidates have to register on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, cetcell.mahacet.org. After registration, students have to verify their documents. Then, candidates can start filling out forms online for choosing their preferred colleges and courses. A provisional merit list will be released. After the release of the merit list, seat allotment is done entirely based on merit. Candidates can then visit the allotted college to pay the fees.

Maharashtra MCA CET 2024: Application Fee

For Open Category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J & K Migrant candidates: Rs 1200.

For candidates of Backward Class Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS), Persons With Disability (PWD) belonging to Maharashtra State only, orphan candidates, and transgender candidates: Rs 1000.

