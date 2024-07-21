Maharashtra MCA CET 2024 Counselling Registration Last Date Today, Check Details

MAH MCA CET 2024: Eligibility Criteria
- The candidate must be an Indian National
- The candidate must have passed any graduation degree (e.g., BE, BTech, BSc, BCom, BVoc, BCA, etc.), preferably with Mathematics at the 10+2 level or at the graduation level, and obtained at least 50% marks
- For candidates of reserved categories, at least 45% marks at the 10+2 level is required
- Candidates appearing for the final year of the qualifying examination are also eligible to appear for the exam
Maharashtra MCA CET 2024: Admission Process
Candidates have to register on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, cetcell.mahacet.org. After registration, students have to verify their documents. Then, candidates can start filling out forms online for choosing their preferred colleges and courses. A provisional merit list will be released. After the release of the merit list, seat allotment is done entirely based on merit. Candidates can then visit the allotted college to pay the fees.
Maharashtra MCA CET 2024: Application Fee
For Open Category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J & K Migrant candidates: Rs 1200.
For candidates of Backward Class Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS), Persons With Disability (PWD) belonging to Maharashtra State only, orphan candidates, and transgender candidates: Rs 1000.