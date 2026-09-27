Maharashtra LLB 3-Year Round 4 Registration Begins Today; Check Dates And Details

MHT CET LLB 3-Year Round 4 Registration 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started the Round 4 registration process for three-year LLB admissions today, September 27, 2026. The process is being conducted under the institute-level counselling round for the academic year 2026-27. Eligible candidates can register and make changes to their application forms through the official Maharashtra CET Cell admission portal. The registration and editing window will remain open until September 29. Candidates should complete the process within the given deadline. The Round 4 process comes after the completion of the third round of the Centralised Admission Process, with the Round 3 seat allotment announced on September 20.

Maharashtra LLB 3-Year Round 4 2026: Important Dates

Candidates should keep track of the following dates for the institute-level admission process:

Registration and application editing: September 27 to September 29, 2026

September 27 to September 29, 2026 Online merit list: October 1, 2026

October 1, 2026 Merit list display by colleges: October 1, 2026

October 1, 2026 Admission against institute-level merit list: October 3 to October 6, 2026

October 3 to October 6, 2026 Last date for admission: October 7, 2026

Candidates allotted seats in Round 3 were required to report to their respective colleges and complete admission formalities between September 21 and September 24.

How To Apply For Maharashtra LLB 3-Year Round 4?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the Round 4 registration process:

Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell admission portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Open the admission section for three-year LLB programmes.

Log in using the required credentials.

Complete the registration process, if applicable.

Enter the required details and review the application form carefully.

Make corrections, if required, within the editing window.

Submit the application before September 29, 2026.

Keep a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

Candidates should regularly check the official CET Cell website for institute-wise vacant seats, merit lists and further admission instructions.