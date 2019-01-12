Maharashtra Launches Open Board, To Benefit Home Schooling In The State

The new policy will benefit all such wards who are interested in pursuing careers in arts and sports or such parents who do not want to send their children to mainstream schooling for various reasons.

Education | | Updated: January 12, 2019 21:05 IST
The exams for the students who registers for the Open Board will be held in June and December every year.


New Delhi: 

Maharashtra government's move to start an Open Educational Board for the students from Class 5 to Class 12 to benefit the home schooling in the state. Education Minister Vinod Tawde has said in a Tweet that the Maharashtra Rajya Mukta Vidyalay Mandal is a platform for athletes, artists, Divyang, seniors and anyone who wishes to continue their academic journey while pursuing others interests and obligations surpassing all hurdles.

Mumbai mirror reported that the application process will be open till January 31 and the students who register now will be able to appear for exams in six months.

Quoting state board chairperson Shakuntala Kale, Mirror also reported that the dates might be extended.

The exams for the students who registers for the Open Board will be held in June and December every year, the report said. 

Students in standard 5 (age 10) and standard 8 (age 13) will have to select subjects from three different groups to study a total of five subjects, Mirror reported. 

Study of two languages from the language set and Math are compulsory for both the classes. 

The education department has set up 543 help centres across the state where students and parents can submit original documents -- such as such as identity proof and school leaving certificate-- , pay fee and collect books. 

