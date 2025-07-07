Maharashtra FYJC 2025: Round 1 Admission Deadline Today, Round 2 Allotment Tomorrow

Maharashtra FYJC 2025: The deadline for confirming admissions under Maharashtra FYJC (First Year Junior College) CAP Round 1 ends today, July 7, 2025. Students allotted seats in Round 1 must visit their allotted junior colleges for document verification and confirm their admission by the end of the day. Those who fail to do so will miss out on regular Round 2 and may have to wait for the open-for-all rounds.

According to official data, a total of 6,32,194 seats were allotted in Round 1 under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) - 1,49,791 in the Arts stream, 1,39,602 in Commerce, and 3,42,801 in Science.

The Round 2 allotment list will be released tomorrow, July 8, 2025, with vacancies being displayed on the official FYJC portal - mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Maharashtra FYJC CAP 2025: How To Download FYJC CAP-Round 2 List ?

Visit the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Click on "Round 2 Allotment List".

A new page will open.

Enter your application number.

The allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the allotment result for future reference.

Maharashtra FYJC CAP 2025: Key Points

Students satisfied with their allotment must click 'Proceed for Admission' in their login, upload required documents, and confirm by paying the fee.

Students not satisfied can wait for the next round but must note:

If allotted their first preference, it is mandatory to confirm admission. Failure will block them from Rounds 2 to 4.

Those wanting to cancel admission must request the junior college directly.

For further updates, students and parents are advised to check official website regularly.