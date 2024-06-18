Maharashtra First Year Junior College Admission 2024 First Merit List Out

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024: The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra, has released the First Year Junior College (FYJC) first merit list. The provisional merit list can be accessed on the official website in the student login section. The round 1 seat allotment list for the junior colleges will be released on July 27.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024: Steps To Check Merit List

Go to the official website of Maharashtra FYJC, 11thadmission.org.in

On the homepage, click on the Login

Enter the credentials and click on submit

Check the merit list

Download the list for further reference

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024: Important Dates

Release date of first merit list: June 18

The first merit release date, online redressal of grievances: June 18 to June 21

Display of Junior College allotment list: June 27

The online admission process for Std XI applies to recognised Junior Colleges affiliated with the Maharashtra State Board in specified areas: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMR) covering Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, Pune, Pimpari-Chinchwad Municipal areas, Nagpur, Amravati, and Nashik Municipal Corporations. Participation in the online admission process is mandatory for all colleges. All admissions to higher secondary courses will be conducted through the online process.

The official notification reads: "The admissions in the higher secondary School affiliated to other boards (excluding the Maharashtra State Board) will not be done through this admission process. Those other boards' students who seek admission to the state board's junior college can participate in this admission process."