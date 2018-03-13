Maharashtra Board Class 12 Students To Get 7 Bonus Marks In Chemistry Paper Class 12 Maharashtra Board students will be awarded seven bonus marks in Chemistry in the wake of four errors in the question paper.

Share EMAIL PRINT Maharashtra Board Class 12 Students To Get 7 Bonus Marks In Chemistry New Delhi: In the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC/Class 12) Examination conducted by Maharashtra State Board for Chemistry paper, there were four printing errors in the question paper, consequently, the board has decided to award seven bonus marks to every student who appeared for the exam. The exam for chemistry paper for Maharashtra Board students was conducted on February 28, 2018. The bonus marks were decided after a meeting of chief moderators last week.





As reported by TOI, due to the strike of junior college teachers at the time of the exam, the meeting of chief moderators was held only last week. The chief moderators decide the model answers and recommended awarding seven bonus marks for the erroneous questions.





While two questions, questions 2 (2) and question 3 (4), were wrongly printed, question number 6 (4) was out of syllabus. 2 bonus marks will be awarded for each of these questions. Question 8 (b) was on a wrong pattern and for this one bonus mark will be awarded to students.





Anil Deshmukh, general secretary of the Maharashtra Federation of Junior College teachers' Organisation told TOI that even though the errors in the questions were minor, it changed the meaning of the question for students and hence students would get the benefit of bonus marks.





The State Board Secretary, Krishnakumar Patil, however, has not received the recommendation for awarding bonus marks yet.





Click here for more



In the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC/Class 12) Examination conducted by Maharashtra State Board for Chemistry paper, there were four printing errors in the question paper, consequently, the board has decided to award seven bonus marks to every student who appeared for the exam. The exam for chemistry paper for Maharashtra Board students was conducted on February 28, 2018. The bonus marks were decided after a meeting of chief moderators last week.As reported by TOI, due to the strike of junior college teachers at the time of the exam, the meeting of chief moderators was held only last week. The chief moderators decide the model answers and recommended awarding seven bonus marks for the erroneous questions.While two questions, questions 2 (2) and question 3 (4), were wrongly printed, question number 6 (4) was out of syllabus. 2 bonus marks will be awarded for each of these questions. Question 8 (b) was on a wrong pattern and for this one bonus mark will be awarded to students.Anil Deshmukh, general secretary of the Maharashtra Federation of Junior College teachers' Organisation told TOI that even though the errors in the questions were minor, it changed the meaning of the question for students and hence students would get the benefit of bonus marks.The State Board Secretary, Krishnakumar Patil, however, has not received the recommendation for awarding bonus marks yet.Click here for more Education News