Maharashtra Board Class 12 Students To Get 7 Bonus Marks In Chemistry Paper

As reported by TOI, due to the strike of junior college teachers at the time of the exam, the meeting of chief moderators was held only last week. The chief moderators decide the model answers and recommended awarding seven bonus marks for the erroneous questions.
While two questions, questions 2 (2) and question 3 (4), were wrongly printed, question number 6 (4) was out of syllabus. 2 bonus marks will be awarded for each of these questions. Question 8 (b) was on a wrong pattern and for this one bonus mark will be awarded to students.
Anil Deshmukh, general secretary of the Maharashtra Federation of Junior College teachers' Organisation told TOI that even though the errors in the questions were minor, it changed the meaning of the question for students and hence students would get the benefit of bonus marks.
The State Board Secretary, Krishnakumar Patil, however, has not received the recommendation for awarding bonus marks yet.
