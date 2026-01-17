MAHA TET 2025 Results Declared By Maharashtra State Council

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has announced the results for the MAHA TET 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) can visit the official website of MSCE to check and download their results, mahatet.in.

Along with the result, MSCE has also released the score cards and detailed marks of the candidates.

Candidates who wish to raise any objection related to the result will be able to do so by January 21, 2026 upto 6 pm.

MAHA TET 2025 was conducted on November 23, 2025. A total of 2,03,334 candidates registered for Paper 1, while 1,79,333 candidates registered for Paper 2.

Steps to download the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAHA TET - www.mahatet.in.

Candidates are required to score a minimum qualifying mark of 60 per cent for the General category, while it is 55 per cent for OBC/SC/ST/PwD.

Candidates who meet the minimum cut-off will be awarded a MAHA TET Eligibility Certificate, which is required for applying as government and private teacher in Maharashtra schools.