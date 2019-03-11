Maharashtra MBA CET 2019: Exam Paper Analysis

MAH MBA CET 2019 Analysis. Moderately Difficult Say Candidates

Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test is over. Candidates who took the exam on March 9 and 10 have said it to be a difficult paper. Maharashtra CET CELL, the Competent Authority conducted the online computer based test MAH- MBA/ MMS CET 2019 for admission to first year of full time Post Graduate Degree Courses in Management (MBA/ MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra, for Academic Year 2019-20. The scores are considered by-- All Government of Maharashtra Management Education Institutes, University Departments of Management Education, University -managed Management Education Institutes and All Un-Aided Management Education Institutes covered as per the Act.

"Since there wasn't any element of surprise in the type of questions, a judicious distribution of time and choice would have ensured a comfortable number of attempts with a good accuracy," said experts at T.I.M.E.

The experts estimate that a good student could have attempted around 118-123 questions in slot 1. For slot 2 they said moderately easy attempts would have been 115-120 questions.

"The difficulty level for slot 1 and slot 2 seemed to be different," said the experts. Scores will be normalized for MAH MBA CET exam. The exam conducting body had mentioned this in the hall ticket as well.

The exam comprised four sections carrying a total of 200 marks. There was no negative marking and candidates were allowed 150 minutes for the exam. Questions were asked from logical and critical reasoning, abstract reasoning, quantitative aptitude and verbal ability and reading comprehension.

