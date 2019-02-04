Madras University Result Soon @ Unom.ac.in; Details Here

University of Madras will be available on the websites, unom.ac.in and ideunom.ac.in.

Madras University result: University of Madras is expected to release the Madras University results for Undergraduate and Post Graduate exams held in November and December soon on the official website of the varsity. The Madras University results will be available on the official websites, unom.ac.in and ideunom.ac.in. The students who have appeared for the November and December UG and PG exams may able to download their Madras University result from the official website when it is released. The students would be allowed to apply for the reconsideration and revaluation and details will be available on the websites.

Madras University Result 2019 Published @ Unom.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Earlier, Madras University had cancelled the exams scheduled to be held on November 22, 2018 due to heavy rains predicted in Chennai and its surrounding areas.

According to reports, the Madras University results are expected to be released today by late evening.

As it happened earlier, the results websites might not respond as large number of candidates try to access the Madras University results at the same.

Madras University result: How to check

Madras University result: The results are expected to be released on January 4, 2019

Follow the steps given here to download your University of Madras results:

Step 1 : Visit the official website for University of Madras, unom.ac.in (Distance candidates may visit this website ideunom.ac.in)

Step 2 : Click on the results tab (there is a chance that university will provide different servers to tackle the crash issue. Click on the servers given there; Server 1 and Server 2).

Step 3 : Click on the respective result link: UG result/PG result.

Step 4 : Enter your examination registration (Hall ticket) details

Step 5 : Submit the details and download your result.

Last year, the Chennai-based university had released the November 2017 results on last week of January.

Candidates would be allowed to apply for revaluation through an online link starting from a date specified by the varsity.

Candidates would need to pay a required fee for applying for revaluation per paper.

Click here for more Education News