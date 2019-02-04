Madras University Result 2019 Published @ Unom.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Madras University result has been released on unom.ac.in

Madras University result 2019: Madras University has released the November exam results on the official website of the varsity. As it happens every time when Madras University results come out, the official website has stopped responding. NDTV has found a direct link to check the results of Undergraduate and Post Graduate examinations held in November last year for university and regular college students. The Madras University result has been released on unom.ac.in.

Madras University result: Direct link

Click on this link and check your Madras University results:

Madras University result direct link

The result link might not respond as thousands of students try to access the Madras University result at the same time. Students who are searching for the results are advised to check their results after some time.

Madras University result 2019: How to check

The students who are searching for Madras University results can follow the steps given here to check their results:

Step One : Click on the official link given above from unom.ac.in

Step Two : Click on the respective results link

Step Three : Enter your exam registration (Hall ticket) details

Step Four : Submit the details and download your result.

Click here for more Education News