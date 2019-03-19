Madras University Declares UG, PG, Diploma, Other Results (Distance Education Programme)

Madras University result is available on the official website unom.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: March 19, 2019 18:46 IST
Madras University Result: Know How To Check


New Delhi: 

Institute of Distance Education, Madras University has released the results of UG, PG, Diploma and Certificate programmes on the official website of the varsity. The official website of the University is not responding right now. The result has been declared for the exam held in December 2018. Soon after downloading the result candidates should go through it properly. The Madras University result has been released on unom.ac.in.

Result

April 2019 Exam Time Table

 

Madras University Result 2019: How to check

 

The students who are searching for Madras University results can follow the steps given here to check their results:

  • Step One : Click on the official link given above from unom.ac.in
  • Step Two : Click on the "Distance Education Programme" link
  • Step Three: Click on the respective result link
  • Step Four: Enter your enrollment number
  • Step Five: Submit the details and download your result.

 

