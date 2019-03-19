Madras University Declares UG, PG, Diploma, Other Results (Distance Education Programme)

Madras University Result: Know How To Check

Institute of Distance Education, Madras University has released the results of UG, PG, Diploma and Certificate programmes on the official website of the varsity. The official website of the University is not responding right now. The result has been declared for the exam held in December 2018. Soon after downloading the result candidates should go through it properly. The Madras University result has been released on unom.ac.in.

Madras University Result 2019: How to check

The students who are searching for Madras University results can follow the steps given here to check their results:

Step One : Click on the official link given above from unom.ac.in

Step Two : Click on the "Distance Education Programme" link

Step Three: Click on the respective result link

Step Four: Enter your enrollment number

Step Five: Submit the details and download your result.

