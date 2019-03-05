Madhyamik Examination Curriculum Being Reviewed: Official

It has undertaken process of reviewing the entire curriculum for Classes 9,10: Official

The Syllabus Reforms Committee of Madhyamik -- the Class 10 state board examination in West Bengal -- is reviewing its existing curriculum but not mulling any immediate change, a top official said on Monday.

It has undertaken the process of reviewing the entire curriculum for Classes 9 and 10, the committee official said here.

"The committee will suggest if there is need for any change in any part (of the syllabus), and the department and board officials will assess its report and implement the suggestions if they deem it necessary," he said.

To a question, the committee official said, since no changes in Madhyamik syllabus can be effected within a period of five years, there is no immediate case for a "sudden change" in the curriculum.

The 2022 Madhyamik examination is the earliest when such a change can be introduced, he said, adding, the review exercise is a periodic process.

The Syllabus Reforms Committee had in 2015 suggested changes in the Madhyamik syllabus, recommending more multiple choice questions (MCQ) and text-based reading.