Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Released, Check Important Dates Here

MP NEET UG Counselling: Candidates not satisfied with their result will be able to apply for Mop-Up Round (Round 3 of Counselling).

MP NEET UG Counselling: The second round allotment result will be out on September 16

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has released the NEET-UG Counselling schedule 2025 for round 2 today, September 5, 2025. Students can check the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) counselling schedule on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: How To Download Counselling Schedule?

  • Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on " Tentative Time Schedule For Second Round" under the "Counselling Schedule" section.
  • The round 2 counselling schedule will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save the schedule for future reference.

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

The department will publish the remaining vacancies and the list of candidates eligible for round 2 on September 10, 2025. Candidates will be able to fill and lock their choices of preferred institute from September 11 to September 14, 2025 (11:59 pm).

The second round allotment result will be released on September 16 and those satisfied with their result will be required to visit their allotted Medical/Dental College between September 17 and September 24, 2025 (6 pm).

Candidates not satisfied with their result will be able to apply for Mop-Up Round (Round 3 of Counselling) from September 17 to September 27, 2025. Those who had been accepted for admission can specify their willingness to resign during this period.

