Madhya Pradesh class 12 board exam begins. Class 10 exam begins tomorrow.

The examinations for Madhya Pradesh Higher Secondary Board began on Monday while board exams for high schools are scheduled to start from March 3.

The exams will be held in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Class 10 exams would conclude on March 27 and class 12 exams would be held till March 31.

Speaking to ANI, Sarojini Naidu School principal Archana Jain said, "Total of 443 students are taking an exam here under the supervision of teachers. We have made all security arrangements and provided water facility for the student."

"We have also made an arrangement for medicine in case of any emergency. Students are taking the exam in a good environment," she added.

Over 20 lakh students appeared for board exam in the state in the last academic session out of which 72.37% cleared the class 12 board exam and 61.32% students cleared the class 10 exam.

In class 12 exam, more than 2 lakh candidates secured more than 60% marks. In the class 12 exam a total of 1,52,445 students have been placed in second division, and 14,464 students have been placed in third division. The pass percentage in Humanities, Science and Commerce stream were 70.50%, 72.64% and 77.05%.

