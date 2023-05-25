Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, Class 12 Results Announced, How To Check

Madhya Pradesh minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the exam results. (Representational)

The Madhya Pradesh board class 10 and class 12 results 2023 were declared today. The results have been published on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Students can download their scorecards by logging into the website.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the state board result in a press conference at 12:30 pm . The pass percentage of regular students in the Madhya Pradesh board class 10 exam this year has been recorded at 63.29%. The pass percentage of open-school students is 17.11%.

The Madhya Pradesh recorded an overall pass percentage of 55.28 per cent in the MPBSE class 12 exam 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh class 10 exams 2023 were conducted from March 1 to March 27 while the class 12 exams were held from March 2 to April 5.

How to check MPBSE class 10 and class 12 result 2023

Step – 1 Visit the official website – mpresults.nic.in

Step – 2 On the homepage, select the link for HSC (class 10) examination results 2023 or HSSC (class 12) examination results 2023.

Step – 3 Enter your roll number and application number and submit.

Step – 4 Your result will appear on the screen.

Step – 5 Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Madhya Pradesh board has also released the class 12 vocational examination results on its website.

Students need to score at least 35 per cent marks to clear the Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 and class 12 exams.

More than eight lakh students registered for the MPBSE class 10 exams this year. Girls have performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 66.47 per cent in the exam; 60.26 per cent boys have cleared the exam.