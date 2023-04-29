MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results To Be Out Soon, How To Check

Students can also check their results through MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the result of Madhya Pradesh MP Class 10, and MP Class 12 Result 2023 anytime soon. However, no official announcement has been made by the MP Board yet.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites-- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

This year, the MP board conducted the Class 10th examination from March 1 to March 27 and the Class 12th examination from March 2 to April 5, 2023. More than 19 lakh children appeared in the board examination.

MP Board 10th-12th result: Steps to check the result

Go to the official website -- mpresults. nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Click on the exam result link for Classes 10, 12.

Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.

Your MP Board result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their results through MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

The students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall, including the practical exam to pass the board exam.

Last year, the MP board declared the Class 10th and 12th results on April 29 at 1 pm. Girls outperformed boys in both classes, achieving a higher pass percentage. While 72.72 per cent was the pass percentage for Class 12 students, the pass percentage for MPBSE Class 10 stood at 59.54 per cent.