Lucknow University To Remain Closed On Valentine's Day; Issues Advisory For Students

Lucknow University has notified students that it will remain closed on February 14, 2018. In a press release, the university has notified students that it will remain closed on Wednesday as a consequence of Mahashivratri celebrations.

Education | Written by | Updated: February 13, 2018 12:01 IST
New Delhi:  Lucknow University has notified students that it will remain closed on February 14, 2018. In a press release, the university has notified students that it will remain closed on Wednesday as a consequence of Mahashivratri celebrations. The University has also issued advisory to its students to not roam in the university campus and strict disciplinary actions will be taken against those who are found inside the University premises tomorrow. 

The copy of the press release, which was tweeted by news agency ANI, says that the University will remain shut to discourage students form celebrating valentine's day. The notice, which is in Hindi, reads "In the last few years, it has come to notice that influenced by western culture, many youth celebrate February 14 as Valentine's Day. In this perspective, the University notifies all the students enrolled at the co-ed campus of the University, that February 14 will be a holiday."
 
The University has also issued an advisory to all the students and has asked them to strictly abide by it. The co-ed campus of the University will remain closed on February 14, 2018 and no extra class or practical exam will be held and nor will there be any cultural program on the University campus. 

The University has also requested the parents of the students enrolled to prohibit their wards from visiting the University campus. If, despite the advisory and notice, any student is found roaming about the campus of the University, the University will take disciplinary actions against them. 

Students have strongly reacted to the advisory issued by the University and have questioned the University's decision to take disciplinary action against students who enter university premises on Valentine's Day. 

