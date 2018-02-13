Lucknow University To Remain Closed On Valentine's Day; Issues Advisory For Students

The copy of the press release, which was tweeted by news agency ANI, says that the University will remain shut to discourage students form celebrating valentine's day. The notice, which is in Hindi, reads "In the last few years, it has come to notice that influenced by western culture, many youth celebrate February 14 as Valentine's Day. In this perspective, the University notifies all the students enrolled at the co-ed campus of the University, that February 14 will be a holiday."
Lucknow University issues advisory to its students to not to roam inside the premises of the university on Valentine's Day (14.2.2018). Disciplinary action will be taken against whosoever is found violating the advisory. pic.twitter.com/dQ8cdESICK— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2018
The University has also issued an advisory to all the students and has asked them to strictly abide by it. The co-ed campus of the University will remain closed on February 14, 2018 and no extra class or practical exam will be held and nor will there be any cultural program on the University campus.
Students have strongly reacted to the advisory issued by the University and have questioned the University's decision to take disciplinary action against students who enter university premises on Valentine's Day.
Students call Lucknow University's advisory on Valentine's Day, 'an example of chhoti soch,' add that, 'You've declared a holiday on that day, but telling students to not enter university premises isn't right at all. If we won't enter the university, then who will?' pic.twitter.com/AkqjtstKpr— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2018
