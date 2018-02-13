Lucknow University To Remain Closed On Valentine's Day; Issues Advisory For Students

Lucknow University issues advisory to its students to not to roam inside the premises of the university on Valentine's Day (14.2.2018). Disciplinary action will be taken against whosoever is found violating the advisory. pic.twitter.com/dQ8cdESICK

Students call Lucknow University's advisory on Valentine's Day, 'an example of chhoti soch,' add that, 'You've declared a holiday on that day, but telling students to not enter university premises isn't right at all. If we won't enter the university, then who will?' pic.twitter.com/AkqjtstKpr