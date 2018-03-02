Enact School Safety Rules Like Those In Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker To Madhya Pradesh

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, in a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has suggested to the state government to enact safety norms regarding schools on the lines of the ones in Delhi

Education | | Updated: March 02, 2018 17:59 IST
LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan wrote a a letter to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (file)

Indore:  Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, in a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has suggested to the state government to enact safety norms regarding schools on the lines of the ones in Delhi. She wrote the letter against the backdrop of a school bus accident here two months ago in which four students of Delhi Public School, and the driver of the bus, were killed.

Ms Mahajan, who is representing Indore in the Lok Sabha, wrote, "According to the information I have received, the School Education Department has been strictly implementing the law regarding (private) schools in Delhi. In case of violations, a strong provision has been made under which the government takes over and runs such schools."


Referring to the provisions in Delhi, the Lok Sabha Speaker stated that, if the chief minister considered it suitable, such rules and regulations could also be made for schools in Madhya Pradesh.

She said in the letter that the conduct of schoolbus drivers should be monitored and it should be ensured that they follow traffic rules.

She suggested that there should be different toilets for the younger and older students besides separate washrooms for the employees.

CCTV cameras should be installed in every part of a school and police verification of its staff should be made mandatory, Mahajan said.

On January 5 this year, a speeding bus belonging to the DPS had rammed into a truck at Kanadiya bypass here, killing four students and the driver.

Six persons were arrested for violation of laws related to maintenance of school buses.

