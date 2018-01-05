4 Children Of Delhi Public School, Indore Killed After Bus Collides With Truck The bus, which belonged to DPS Indore, collided with the truck on Kanadia Road in Indore.

Photos of the accident show the entire front end of the bus smashed. Indore: Four children of Delhi Public School, Indore were killed after their school bus collided with a truck this afternoon. The bus driver and the conductor also died in the accident.



The school bus reportedly jumped the divider on Kanadia Road in Indore and had a head-on collision with a truck which was coming from the other side.



Photos from the accident site show the entire front end of the bus smashed due to the collision. A video shows two bodies lying next to the bus as locals try to revive them, but to no avail.



There were 16 children in the school bus; the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.



An enquiry into the accident has been launched by the state government and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed condolences on Twitter.



Indore is about 170 kilometres from Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal.



