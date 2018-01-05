4 Children Of Delhi Public School, Indore Killed After Bus Collides With Truck

The school bus reportedly jumped the divider on Kanadia Road in Indore and had a head-on collision with a truck which was coming from the other side.
Photos from the accident site show the entire front end of the bus smashed due to the collision. A video shows two bodies lying next to the bus as locals try to revive them, but to no avail.
There were 16 children in the school bus; the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
Indore is about 170 kilometres from Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal.