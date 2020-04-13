Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till April 30; Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut

The lockdown extension means crucial SSLC or class 10examinationswill not be conducted in this period.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has today ordered the extension of the complete lockdown by two weeks and the educational institutions including schools and colleges across the state will remain shut in this period. The lockdown will now continue till April 30, the chief minister said, adding the move was in accordance with the recommendations made by public health experts.

The lockdown extension in the state means crucial school examinations in the state, including SSLC or class 10 and Plus One or class 11 examinations, will not be conducted in this period.

In March third week, Tamil Nadu government had postponed the class 10 general examinations which were scheduled from March 27 to April 13 as a preventive measure against coronavirus outbreak. Announcing the decision in the state Assembly, the Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said then that the exams have been postponed to April 15.

About 9.45 lakh students had registered for the tenth standard exams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu is the sixth state to announce the extension of the lockdown.

Earlier, Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana had extended the lockdown till April 30.

Referring to the meeting of the chief ministers of 13 states with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on coronavirus, Mr Palaniswami said leaders of several other states have also favoured extending the lockdown, news agency PTI reported.

The lockdown was announced by PM Modi on March 24 for three weeks to break the chain of infections.

PM Modi will address the nation tomorrow at 10 am on the coronavirus lockdown.

