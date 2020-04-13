Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till April 30, Seventh State To Do So

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has ordered the extension of the complete lockdown - enforced by the centre last month to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic - by two weeks. The lockdown will now continue till April 30, he said, adding the move was in accordance with the recommendations made by public health experts.

Tamil Nadu is the seventh state to announce the extension of the lockdown. Earlier, Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Telangana had extended the lockdown till April 30.

Referring to the meeting of the chief ministers of 13 states with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on coronavirus, Mr Palaniswami said leaders of several other states have also favoured extending the lockdown, news agency PTI reported.

PM Modi, who held a four-hour meet on Saturday, indicated that the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic would be extended by two weeks after considering the requests of the chief ministers, who preferred a longer containment period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stressed the need to protect both lives and the economy.

"In my first address I had said, 'Jaan hai to jahaan hai (If there is life, the world will exist)'. We must now look at Jaan bhi, jahaan bhi (life and the world)," he had said.

The lockdown was announced by PM Modi on March 24 for three weeks to break the chain of infections.