LNMU Results 2019 For Part 2 Released. Direct Download Link Here

LNMU results 2019 for Part 2 are available at lnmuuniversity.in.

LMNU result 2019: Bihar's Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the Part 2 results. LNMU results for the Part 2 examinations can be accessed from the official website of the varsity. The results are available at lnmuuniversity.in. Candidates need to enter their exam roll numbers to check the results. A direct link for results are available on the homepage of the official website of the varsity.

LNMU results 2019: How to check Part 2 results

Follow the steps given here to download your LNMU Part 2 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the varsity, lnmuuniversity.in

Step 2: Click on the results link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the results link open, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on ""Search"

Step 5: Check your LNMU result from next page

