Lalit Narayan Mithila University Part 2 Results Announced, Check Steps To Download

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has announced the Part 2 results for 2022-25 academic year. Students who appeared in the undergraduate exam can check their result on the official website lnmuniversity.com. Candidates will be required to enter their login credential such as roll number to check their results.



The Part 2 results provide crucial information about subject-specific marks, overall marks received, and applicants' qualifying status. The results comprise performance details for all streams, including Arts, Science, and Commerce, and represent an important milestone in students' academic careers.



Steps to download LNMU Result 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website of LNMU at lnmuniversity.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Part 2 Result 2022-25" link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and necessary credentials and then submit.

Step 4: The LNMU Result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the LNMU Result 2024 and print your scorecard for future reference.



The results will allow the students to efficiently plan their academic and career pathways. LNMU will soon provide details about revaluation or checking of the results. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can report the same to the university's examination department.



Lalit Narayan Mithila University Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga was established by an ordinance in 1972 carving out colleges of Darbhanga and Kosi Divisions, from the then two Universities namely Bihar University, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur respectively. After the sad demise of Pt. Lalit Narayan Mishra in January, 1975, the name of Mithila University was amended as Lalit Narayan Mithila University. But it was soon reversed to the original name through an ordinance. However, in 1980, the name Lalit Narayan Mithila University was restored through an Ordinance.