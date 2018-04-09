Bikini-Clad Woman's Photo Adorns Degree Student's Admit Card Issued By LNM University

This is the second time that the Darbhanga based university is news for the same reason.
Last year, a first-year student from Lalit Narayan Mithila University's JN College in Darbhanga was amazed to see Lord Ganesha's picture on his admit card. A B.Com (Honours) student at Lalit Narayan Mithila University's JN College in Darbhanga, about 145 km from state capital Patna, was issued an admit card that had the picture and signature of the Hindu god then.
Hindustan Times also reported that the woman, a home science honours student, has now lodged a complaint with the university authorities and asked for a new admit card carrying her picture at the earliest.
"At the time of registration, I had checked all the details before signing it. However, when I took a print-out of the admit card on Saturday, I was shocked to see the offending pictures in place of my photo and signature," the student told Hindustan Times.
Meanwhile, SMJ College principal Dr Jagdish Prasad told the newspaper that the administration has nothing to do with the admit card as all examination related formalities are conducted by the university online.
The university, according to the newspaper, however, distanced itself from the admit card controversy and said that the mistake didn't happen at their end.
Kulanand Yadav, examination controller of Lalit Narayan Mithila University, said that he ordered the offensive picture to be deleted and replaced with that of the examinee as soon as the matter was brought to his notice.
In another incident last year, Agra University printed a marksheet of a first-year Bachelor of Arts student with Bollywood actor Salman Khan's picture. This shocking incident came into notice when Dr B. R. Ambedkar University (originally known as Agra University) officials were cross-checking the marksheets of students before releasing it. The marksheet had a passport-sized photo of the Tubelight actor pasted on it with the name of the student who scored aggregate 35% in his degree first year exam.
Earlier in May last year, in an apparent prank, an admit card with actor Abhishek Bachchan's name and picture appeared on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for candidates who took a multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination.
