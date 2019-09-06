Mumbai DAIS Among Top 10 International Baccalaureate (IB) Schools

The Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) is the only Indian school to rank among the Top 10 International Baccalaureate (IB) Schools of the Education Advisers Ltd. UK, an official said here on Friday.

The DAIS, situated in Bandra Kurla Complex, stands at the 10th position in the 'Global Top 50 IB Schools 2019' list, with the rankings based on the Average IB Diploma Score this year.

In the 2019 IB Diploma Class 12 exams, DAIS students achieved the average score of 39.5 against the maximum possible score of 45 points. This comes to No.1 in India and South Asia, Top 6 in Asia and Top 10 in the world.

Many of the listed schools have a rich legacy, some over a century old with a good track record.

However, DAIS was established in 2003 and after its first batch of IB Diploma students graduated in 2007, it has consistently achieved outstanding results in the IB Diploma exams.

"This recognition exemplifies our school's culture of excellence and is truly a testament to our students' talent and hard work, and our teachers' steadfast commitment," said DAIS Founder-Chairperson Nita M. Ambani.

Managing Director of Education Advisers Ltd., Les Webb, said in recent years the IB table has been dominated by famous private UK schools, but now several prominent Asian schools, particularly from Singapore and Hong Kong, are overtaking the UK schools in the Top 10 category.

"It is great to see DAIS become the first Indian school breaking into this Top 10 and we are very happy to welcome it to our Global Top 50 League Tables," said Webb.

He pointed out that top academic scores are not the only route to pick a school for a child, the fact that 70 per cent of parents head straight for the League Tables indicates that academic success is indeed an important factor.

The IB Diploma Programme, offered at DAIS and 5,139 schools in 156 countries, is a widely admired pre-university preparatory programme that is respected by leading universities across the globe.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.