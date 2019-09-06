It Will Help To Be A Pre-Eminent Among Universities Globally: IIT Madras On 'Institution of Eminence' Tag

Public 'Institution of Eminence' will be provided a financial assistance of up to Rs. 1000 crore

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras topped off its Diamond Jubilee year with yet another feather in its cap. After emerging as the Top-Ranked Engineering Institute in the Country for four consecutive years and also the top educational institution overall in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF), IIT Madras has now been chosen as one of the Institutes to be recognized as an 'Institution of Eminence (IoE)'. Responding to the announcement, an official said the status will help the Chennai-based premier technological and engineering institute to rise to a pre-eminent position globally.

IIT Madras was also adjudged as the 'Top innovative Institution' in the country in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2019 launched by Innovation Cell of MHRD.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) made the announcement on Thursday (September 5, 2019).

Thanking the Government of India for bestowing this recognition, Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, "IIT Madras has been on a rapid growth trajectory for the past decade and more. This recognition by MHRD as an Institution of Eminence will accelerate our research programmes, help us grow several world-class research centres, drive innovation and entrepreneurship, recruit top faculty members and students from across the globe, and rise to a pre-eminent position among technological universities globally."

As part of the IoE application process, institutions were asked to give detailed information on their present status, institutional goals and vision and demonstrate their readiness and strategic plan that will enable them to emerge among the top 100 institutions of the world in the Global University Rankings in the next fifteen years .

One of the highlights of the IoE initiative is that public institutions selected as 'Institution of Eminence' will be provided a financial assistance of up to Rs. 1000 crore, over a period of five years to emerge as world class institutions.

In addition, they will begin admitting foreign students and in recruiting foreign faculty. The IoEs will also not be subjected to inspection by the UGC.

The institutes which have been declared as IoEs yesterday also include Banaras Hindu University, IIT Kharagpur, University of Delhi and University of Hyderabad.

The selected Institutions under IoE will have complete academic and administrative autonomy.

