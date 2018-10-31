Learn Sanskrit For Life, Not For Exams: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

While urging students to try to implement its teachings in their lives, he said the aim of the government, through these programmes, "is not to make Sanskrit popular, but to make life beautiful with it".

Education | | Updated: October 31, 2018 14:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Learn Sanskrit For Life, Not For Exams: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Learn Sanskrit For Life, Not For Exams: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: 

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he wants students to learn and understand Sanskrit and not "mug it up for exams" as so many beautiful things were said in the language. "The beauty of the language is that those who understand it will never be a restriction on someone's path and it is one of the reasons why I want people to understand the language," Mr. Sisodia said while addressing students after a school-level competition on the language here.

While urging students to try to implement its teachings in their lives, he said the aim of the government, through these programmes, "is not to make Sanskrit popular, but to make life beautiful with it".

"We don't want a particular section but 100 per cent children to get a good education and this will help in building the nation and I want that in building the nation, there should be a role of Sanskrit as well."



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

DelhiManish Sisodia

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveStatue Of UnitySardar Vallabhbhai PatelHalloweenDelhi Metro Pink LineTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsTech Mahindra Air Quality in Delhi Doordarshan CameramanTata Harrier Air PurifiersFastrackAmway

................................ Advertisement ................................