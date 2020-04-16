Leading IITs Not To Participate In Times Higher Education World University Rankings This Year

Leading IITs decided to not to participate in any of the Times Higher Education rankings this year.

Leading Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have decided to not to participate in any of the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings this year. IITs including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee have decided not to participate in any of the THE World University Rankings this year (2020), according to an official release from premier engineering and technological institutes.

The release says the decision has been made after the THE failed to convince the IITs of the parameters and transparency in their ranking process.

"These IITs will reconsider their decision next year if Times Higher Education is able to convince them about the parameters and transparency in their ranking process," the release said.

According to sources, the premier IITs like IIT Mumbai, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras have decided to withdraw from the ranking after some “much younger IITs have been ranked higher recently” in THE rankings.

“This is one of the issues we cited with the discussions happened with THE officials. There should also be clarity on ratio and the calculation being used for the ranking.

“With the THE, there are a lot of grey areas. While, QS and NIRF are using latest data regarding research, students and other parameters, the THE is asking for two year old data,” the source told NDTV.

“The IITs are yet to get convincing answers from the THE and until then we have decided to not to participate in the process,” an IIT official said.

THE is one of the leading provider of higher education data for the world's research-led institutions.

For the World University Rankings, THE's in-house data team ranks more than 2,000 institutions worldwide, with one million data points analysed across 2,600 institutions in 93 countries.

