Last Date To Submit Challenges For NIFT Entrance Exam, Check Details

New Delhi:
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the provisional answer keys of Shift 1 (General Aptitude Test) along with the question papers with recorded responses for NIFT entrance examination. The responses have been uploaded on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. Interested candidates can submit challenge to the provisional answer keys online by paying non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question by today.
The payment for the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till February 19, 2024 up to 11:00 pm. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. The agency will not accept any challenge without receipt of the processing fee.
If challenges made by the candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer keys. Individual candidates will not be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.
NTA conducted the NIFT Entrance Examination – 2024 on February 5, 2024 across the country for various programs.
Steps to submit challenges-
- Step 1- Visit official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT
- Step 2- Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key'
- Step 3- Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth enter the Security PIN as displayed and Submit.
- Step 4-Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key'
- Step 5- You will see the Question IDs in the sequential order for NIFT – 2024.
- Step 6- The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option' stands for the most appropriate Answer Key by NTA.
- Step 7- If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.
- Step 8- You may upload supporting documents for which you can select ‘Choose File and Upload (all documents to be put in a single PDF file).
- Step 9- After clicking your desired option, for all objection to be raised under various section, scroll down and ‘Save you claim' and move on to the next screen.
- Step 10- You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.
- Step 11- Click on ‘Save your claim and Pay Fee finally'.
- Step 12- Select the Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit / Credit Card / Net Banking.