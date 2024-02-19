Last Date To Submit Challenges For NIFT Entrance Exam, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the provisional answer keys of Shift 1 (General Aptitude Test) along with the question papers with recorded responses for NIFT entrance examination. The responses have been uploaded on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. Interested candidates can submit challenge to the provisional answer keys online by paying non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question by today.

The payment for the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till February 19, 2024 up to 11:00 pm. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. The agency will not accept any challenge without receipt of the processing fee.

If challenges made by the candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer keys. Individual candidates will not be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

NTA conducted the NIFT Entrance Examination – 2024 on February 5, 2024 across the country for various programs.

Steps to submit challenges-