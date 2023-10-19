Last Date To Register For GATE 2024 Ends Tomorrow, Check Details

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore will close the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) after October 20. Students who want to appear in the exam and have not yet registered can fill the application form online by Friday.

Candidates who qualify in the exam are eligible for admission to Master's programmes and direct Doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, and Humanities; and Doctoral programmes in relevant branches of Engineering, Science, and Humanities, in institutions supported by Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies.

GATE score is also used by some colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programmes without MoE scholarship. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE score for recruitment.

IISc Bengaluru is the organising institute for the exam this year. The institute is conducting the exam along with seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that evaluates candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

The exam will have a total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results.