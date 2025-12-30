KVS, NVS Tier 1 Admit Card Expected To Be Released Soon For January 2026 Exams

The KVS-NVS Tier 1 admit cards are expected to be released shortly, following the release of the exam city intimation slips earlier last week. Candidates who have successfully completed the online application process can log in to the official portal to check the city allotted to them for the examination.

The list of exam cities was published along with the recruitment notification, allowing applicants to choose their preferred centres. Candidates have been informed that carrying the exam city intimation slip to the examination centre is not mandatory.

The Tier-1 recruitment examination for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will be conducted in the second week of January 2026, specifically on January 10th and 11th, 2026.

This examination for various teaching and non-teaching positions will be held over two days in different shifts, as detailed in the official examination schedule released for eligible candidates. The Tier-1 examination will be conducted in two shifts each day, and the duration of each paper is two hours

Morning Shift: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

9:30 AM to 11:30 AM Afternoon Shift: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

Examinations for various administrative and technical positions, including PRT, TGT, PGT, Assistant Commissioner, Principal and Vice-Principal, will be conducted on these two days according to the scheduled shifts.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the post-wise examination timings, reporting instructions and examination center details mentioned in their admit cards once they are released.