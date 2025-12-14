KVS & NVS Re-open Applications For Thousands Of Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts, Apply Now

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the online application facility for certain posts under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) for teachers and non-teaching staff has been reopened until December 15, 2025 (11:59 PM).

According to notification issued on December 13, 2025, by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education), "candidates who have already completed their online application and fee payment for Recruitment Notification 01/2025 can now submit applications for additional eligible posts in either KVS or NVS. This facility was previously restricted due to differences in qualification requirements between the two organisations, even for similarly titled posts."

The notice further clarifies that this extension applies only to existing applicants. No new registrations are permitted, as the main application window closed on December 11, 2025 (after an earlier extension from the original December 4 deadline).

Official Notification

The joint recruitment by CBSE on behalf of KVS and NVS aims to fill over 15,000 vacancies across roles such as Principals, Vice Principals, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Primary Teachers (PRTs), Librarians, and various non-teaching positions like Assistant Section Officers, Stenographers, and Lab Attendants.

The selection involves a computer-based Tier-1 exam scheduled for January 10-11, 2026, followed by Tier-2 (where applicable), skill tests, interviews, document verification and medical examination.

Candidates are urged to visit the official websites of CBSE (cbse.gov.in), KVS (kvsangathan.nic.in), and NVS (navodaya.gov.in) for updates.