Apply For Teacher And Non Teaching Staff Recruitment In Kendriya And Navodaya Vidyalayas

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification for the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the role of teachers can visit the official website of CBSE, KVS and NVS. The deadline for the submission of applications is December 4, 2025.

CBSE has issued the notification for the job role on behalf of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).



CBSE has notified that qualifications for many of the posts in KVS and NVS are not similar. As per the notification, "There is slight difference in qualification even when the post name may be same in both organisations. Due to this difference in qualification, there are multiple dropdown of qualifications shown in the portal against each post. The candidates are advised to read the notification carefully and check whether their qualification are exactly matching to the notification.

If the candidates are choosing correct qualification as is mentioned in notification, their application would proceed further. The portal will restrict them to proceed further if the candidates choose incorrect qualification.

All Kendriya Vidyalayas are co-educational and comprehensive and affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas were set up to bring out the best of rural talent. The schools have been set up with an aim to provide good quality education and opportunities irrespective of their capacity to pay for it. Such education would enable students from rural areas to compete with their urban counterparts on an equal footing.

