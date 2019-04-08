Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Chandigarh Students To Participate In First PISA Survey In India

Only students from KVs, JNVs, and Chandigarh will participate in first PISA survey in India

Students from Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalyas (JNVs) and from the Union territory of Chandigarh will participate in the Programme for International Students Assessment (PISA) 2021. 2021 will be the first time that Indian students will participate in PISA, which is 'a triennial international survey which aims to evaluate education systems worldwide by testing the skills and knowledge of 15-year-old students who are nearing the end of their compulsory education.'

A field trial will be conducted in 2020 followed by main survey in 2021.

For the purpose of preparing students and teachers, CBSE has asked all JNVs, KVs and schools in Chandigarh to send details of teachers and all the students born between February 1, 2004 and January 31, 2006.

CBSE in the past few weeks has introduced many changes in terms of assessment methods, curriculum, new subjects, etc.

In its circular dated March 6, CBSE had said that the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has decided to participate in PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) in 2021 making it imperative to introduce changes to the assessment methods.

"It is a necessity now that 'assessment of learning' must be augmented with 'assessment as learning' and 'assessment for learning'", said CBSE.

Schools are required to submit the necessary data by April 22, 2019.

