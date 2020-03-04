Kendriya Vidyalaya To Introduce Change In Admission Guidelines, Application Process To Delay

KVS Admission 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admission will be delayed this year

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, which usually begins application process for class 1 admission in March, will not be commencing the application process anytime soon. The Sangathan has released a notice clarifying that it is introducing some modifications in KVS Admission Guidelines. The admission process will begin only after these modifications are effected.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, in a notice on its website, has said that it had been receiving a lot of queries regarding announcement of admission schedule for the academic session 2020-21.

The application process, however, will not begin until the modifications in the admission guidelines are implemented.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan first begins the application for class 1 admission which is followed by application for class 2 and above a month later. Class 11 admission process begins after class 10 board results are declared.

The application process for class 1 admission, until last year, was held in online mode. The application process for class 2 and above classes was offline.

After the application process for class 1 admission is over, KVS will release school-wise admission list. After first list, a second and third list may be released too if seats remain vacant.

Kendriya Vidyalayas are much vied for school education. In 2019, about 8 lakh registrations were made for KVS admission as against 1 lakh seats available at 1202 Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country.

