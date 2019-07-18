KUHS Results 2019: BSc Nursing Supplementary Results Released

KUHS results have been released on the official website, kuhs.ac.in.

KUHS results 2019: The results of the first year and second year B.Sc Nursing degree supplementary examinations held in April 2019 have been published today. The Kerala University of Health Science or KUHS results have been released on the official website, kuhs.ac.in. The application for re-totalling can be submitted online by the College through the University website www.kuhs.ac.in on or before July 29, 2019, said an official notification from the varsity which accompanied KUHS results.

The fee for re-totalling is Rs. 210 per paper per student.

The consolidated DD towards 'fee for re-totalling' drawn in favour of the Finance Officer, Kerala University of Health Sciences, Thrissur (SBI Account No. 31768842875) should be forwarded by the Principal or Head of the Institution along with the hard copy of the applications so as to reach the office of the Controller of Examinations on or before August 5, 2019.

Fee for obtaining photocopy of answer books of KUHS result is Rs.525 per paper per student.

Score sheets of the KUHS results will be provided to the applicants levying a fee of Rs.525 per paper in addition to the fee fixed for photocopy of answer books.

The application for obtaining photocopy of answer books and copies of score sheets should be submitted online by the college through the University website (www.kuhs.ac.in) on or before July 29, 2019.

The Principal or Head of the Institution should send all the applications along with a consolidated DD towards 'fee for photocopy of answer books' drawn in favour of the Finance Officer, KUHS, on or before August 5, 2019.

