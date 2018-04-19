KUHS Pharmacy Results Declared @ Kuhs.ac.in; Check Now KUHS has released the results of third year Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) and second year Pharm D supplementary examinations held in January 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT The KUHS pharmacy results have been declared on the official website, kuhs.ac.in. KUHS Results: Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has released the results of third year Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) supplementary examination held January 2018 along with the results of second year Pharm D supplementary examination held in January 2018. The results have been declared on the official website,

KUHS Result: How to check

Students may follow these steps to check their KUHS Results:



Step One: Go to the official website of KUHS, kuhs.ac.in.



Step Two: Click on the examinations tab from home page



Step Three: Click on the exams results link from next page



Step Four: Click on the Pharmacy link



Step Five: Click on the results link you are checking



Step Six: Click on the results link next page



Step Seven: Enter your registration number on next page



Step Eight: Tick on the "I am not robot" re-captcha given there



Step Nine: Click on submit and check your results



A Kerala University of Health Sciences notification dated April 12, 2018 has notified that there is no change in the marks or result after re-totalling of third year Pharm D Supplementary Examinations December 2017 to any of the candidates applied for re-totalling.



Another notification from Controller of Examinations also said that that there is no Change in the marks or result after re-totalling of fifth year Pharm D Supplementary Examinations December 2017, to any of the candidates applied for re-totalling.



Another KUHS notification from Controller of Examinations on April 17, 2018 to Principals/Head of Institutions of all Affiliated Colleges conducting M Pharm Course said that there is no change in the marks or result after re-totalling of M Pharm Part I Supplementary Examinations February 2018 to any of the candidates applied for re-totalling.



