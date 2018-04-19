KUHS Pharmacy Results Declared @ Kuhs.ac.in; Check Now

KUHS Result: How to check
Students may follow these steps to check their KUHS Results:
Step One: Go to the official website of KUHS, kuhs.ac.in.
Step Two: Click on the examinations tab from home page
Step Three: Click on the exams results link from next page
Step Four: Click on the Pharmacy link
Step Five: Click on the results link you are checking
Step Six: Click on the results link next page
Step Seven: Enter your registration number on next page
Step Eight: Tick on the "I am not robot" re-captcha given there
Step Nine: Click on submit and check your results
A Kerala University of Health Sciences notification dated April 12, 2018 has notified that there is no change in the marks or result after re-totalling of third year Pharm D Supplementary Examinations December 2017 to any of the candidates applied for re-totalling.
Another notification from Controller of Examinations also said that that there is no Change in the marks or result after re-totalling of fifth year Pharm D Supplementary Examinations December 2017, to any of the candidates applied for re-totalling.
Comments
Click here for more Education News