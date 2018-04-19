KUHS Pharmacy Results Declared @ Kuhs.ac.in; Check Now

KUHS has released the results of third year Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) and second year Pharm D supplementary examinations held in January 2018.

Updated: April 19, 2018
KUHS Pharmacy Results Declared @ Kuhs.ac.in; Check Now

The KUHS pharmacy results have been declared on the official website, kuhs.ac.in.

KUHS Results: Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has released the results of third year Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) supplementary examination held January 2018 along with the results of second year Pharm D supplementary examination held in January 2018. The results have been declared on the official website, kuhs.ac.in. The KUHS Pharmacy results can be accessed from the official website after entering the registration number.
 

KUHS Result: How to check


Students may follow these steps to check their KUHS Results:

Step One: Go to the official website of KUHS, kuhs.ac.in.

Step Two: Click on the examinations tab from home page

Step Three: Click on the exams results link from next page

Step Four: Click on the Pharmacy link

Step Five: Click on the results link you are checking

Step Six: Click on the results link next page

Step Seven: Enter your registration number on next page

Step Eight: Tick on the "I am not robot" re-captcha given there

Step Nine: Click on submit and check your results

A Kerala University of Health Sciences notification dated April 12, 2018 has notified that there is no change in the marks or result after re-totalling of third year Pharm D Supplementary Examinations December 2017 to any of the candidates applied for re-totalling. 

Another notification from Controller of Examinations also said that that there is no Change in the marks or result after re-totalling of fifth year Pharm D Supplementary Examinations December 2017, to any of the candidates applied for re-totalling.

Another KUHS notification from Controller of Examinations on April 17, 2018 to Principals/Head of Institutions of all Affiliated Colleges conducting M Pharm Course said that there is no change in the marks or result after re-totalling of M Pharm Part I Supplementary Examinations February 2018 to any of the candidates applied for re-totalling.

