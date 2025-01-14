''Knowledge Knows No Boundaries'': Pakistani Student's Post For Indian Educator Goes Viral

In a touching example of how education transcends borders, a heartfelt message from a Pakistani student to a Chandigarh-based UPSC mentor has gone viral. A social media platform user, who is also the co-founder of an online learning platform, shared the message, emphasising the unifying power of education.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), @DuttShekhar posted a screenshot of the chat with the caption, "Knowledge knows no boundaries."

Knowledge knows no boundaries 🙏 pic.twitter.com/unGcgCtjIq — Shekhar Dutt (@DuttShekhar) January 11, 2025

The message, written by a Pakistani student preparing for the CSS exams (Pakistan's equivalent of UPSC), read: "Hello! Hope you are doing well. I am from Pakistan and also a Sociologist. I know you are a mentor for UPSC."

The student continued, "I am just sending you this message to get your best of luck for my coming CSS exams in February. It is my second attempt. I have prepared well. But I am still confused, confused, and very confused. I daily come across your tweets, and I acknowledge your thoughts and words. I learned a lot from you. Thank you!"

Reaction On Post

The post received widespread praise, with users applauding the mentor's efforts to inspire students across borders. One user commented, "Knowledge knows no artificial boundaries; it's universal," while another wrote, "Your faith can move mountains, and your doubt can create them."

Many admired the educator's global influence, with one remarking, "Education is powerful. You're a great teacher, and it's no surprise people from neighboring countries respect you!" Another simply called him a "Legend," while others expressed their appreciation with comments like "Wow." These reactions highlighted the deep respect and admiration for the mentor's impactful work.