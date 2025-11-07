Key Scholarship Opportunities At Leading Universities For Business Masters And STEM Degrees

Many foreign universities offer financial aid to students to help them in their education. These aid or scholarships are awarded to students based on their talent and merit. The following scholarships are offered by partner universities of the QS Rankings.
Business First Scholarships
The scholarship is awarded to students for all postgraduate business Master's courses at The University of Law.
Value
100% tuition waiver
Eligibility criteria
Have received an offer for one of institute's postgraduate courses
Have the highest score in the online assessment
Have a first-class undergraduate degree or distinction at Master's level
How to apply
Follow the scholarships link in the offer letter
Deadline
For courses starting in February 2026, the last date to apply for scholarship is Sunday 16 November 2025.
KLUST Scholarships
Kuala Lumpur University of Science and Technology
IUKL scholarships are offered to students who do well in their academic pursuits at the elementary levels, including SPM, STPM, O-Level, A-Level, UEC, Foundation Studies and Diploma.
Value
100% tuition waiver
Deadline
December 31, 2025
STEM Fellows Scholarship
The Katz School
All qualified STEM students are awarded with a STEM scholarship for the duration of their degree completion. The scholarship is awarded to students in Artificial Intelligence, Biotech Management, Computer Science, Cyber Security, Data Analytics and Visualization, Digital Marketing and Media, Finance and Statistics.
Value
$5,000
Deadline
November 30, 2025
Talent and Equality Scholarship
Advantere School of Management
The scholarship is awarded to students with outstanding potential who are determined to shape a more inclusive world. This scholarship promotes access and equity, supporting those with diverse voices and a strong drive to lead change.
Value
25% tuition fee waiver
Deadline
December 31, 2025
Dean's Entrance Scholarship
Smith MBA at Queen's University
Value
$70,000
Deadline
December 1, 2025