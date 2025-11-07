Key Scholarship Opportunities At Leading Universities For Business Masters And STEM Degrees

Many foreign universities offer financial aid to students to help them in their education. These aid or scholarships are awarded to students based on their talent and merit. The following scholarships are offered by partner universities of the QS Rankings.

Business First Scholarships

The scholarship is awarded to students for all postgraduate business Master's courses at The University of Law.

Value

100% tuition waiver

Eligibility criteria

Have received an offer for one of institute's postgraduate courses

Have the highest score in the online assessment

Have a first-class undergraduate degree or distinction at Master's level

How to apply

Follow the scholarships link in the offer letter

Deadline

For courses starting in February 2026, the last date to apply for scholarship is Sunday 16 November 2025.

KLUST Scholarships

Kuala Lumpur University of Science and Technology

IUKL scholarships are offered to students who do well in their academic pursuits at the elementary levels, including SPM, STPM, O-Level, A-Level, UEC, Foundation Studies and Diploma.

Value

100% tuition waiver

Deadline

December 31, 2025

STEM Fellows Scholarship

The Katz School

All qualified STEM students are awarded with a STEM scholarship for the duration of their degree completion. The scholarship is awarded to students in Artificial Intelligence, Biotech Management, Computer Science, Cyber Security, Data Analytics and Visualization, Digital Marketing and Media, Finance and Statistics.

Value

$5,000

Deadline

November 30, 2025

Talent and Equality Scholarship

Advantere School of Management

The scholarship is awarded to students with outstanding potential who are determined to shape a more inclusive world. This scholarship promotes access and equity, supporting those with diverse voices and a strong drive to lead change.

Value

25% tuition fee waiver

Deadline

December 31, 2025

Dean's Entrance Scholarship

Smith MBA at Queen's University

Value

$70,000

Deadline

December 1, 2025