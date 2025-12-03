Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test May And June 2025 Results Published

The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has released the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May and June 2025 results. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The result will contain a detailed scorecard and the marks obtained in each subject. The KTET examination process began in February 2025.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at https://ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the result link for May 2025 (for service teachers only) or June 2025 tests.

Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required sections.

Submit the information to view your result on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Direct links to check results:

Candidates who appeared in the KTET May 2025 exam can visit: https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/results_may_2025/

Candidates who appeared in the KTET June 2025 exam can visit: https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/results_june_2025/

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET), conducted by Pareeksha Bhavan, determines the eligibility of candidates for teaching posts in government and aided schools across the state.

The online application process for the May and June 2025 KTET examinations was completed in the first week of July 2025. Candidates were instructed to keep the final printout of their application for future reference.

Pareeksha Bhavan has made the results available through a simple and secure online portal. Candidates are strongly advised to access their results and related documents only from the official KTET website (ktet.kerala.gov.in) to ensure accuracy and avoid any misleading information.