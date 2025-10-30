Kerala SSLC 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Exams Begin March 5, Check Here

Kerala SSLC Exam Dates 2026: The General Education Minister V Sivankutty, Kerala has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2026 examination dates. The examinations will begin March 5 and conclude on March 30, 2026, the Kerala education minister told PTI. This time, 4,25,000 students have registered and are expected to appear for the exams.

The SSLC results will be evaluated between April 7 and April 25, 2026 and announcement is expected on May 8, 2026, education minister added.

A total of around 3,000 examination centres have been arranged, including seven in the Gulf region and nine in Lakshadweep, he added.

Meanwhile, around nine lakh students are expected to appear for the Plus One and Plus Two (Higher Secondary first and second year) examinations this academic year, Sivankutty said.

The Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary first-year public examinations will be held from March 5 to 27, 2026, while the second-year examinations are scheduled between March 6 and 28, 2026.

Evaluation for these exams is expected to begin on April 6, 2026, and results will likely be declared by May 22, 2026, the minister added.

Students must note that while any official date sheet has not been released, the Kerala education minister has announced the examination dates.