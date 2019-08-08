Schools, Colleges Holiday Declared In 11 Kerala Districts, Exams Postponed

Kerala rains: Examinations of several universities and Kerala PSC have been postponed.

After 'red alert' has been sounded in several districts of Kerala where heavy rains, gusty winds and widespread landslips have wreaked havoc in several areas, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions on August 9 (tomorrow) in 11 districts in the state. Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayand and Malappuram district authorities have announced holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges and Anganwadis.

Examinations of Kerala University, Kannur University, Calicut University, MG University and Health University have also been postponed.

Kerala Public Service Commission or Kerala PSC has also rescheduled all examinations fixed for August 9 to August 30, reported Manoramaonline.

After the second spell of the south-west monsoon intensified, water level is rising in most of the rivers and dams across the state with Kannur, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts facing a flood-like situation, reported Press Trust of India.

Torrential rains lashed Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts with rivers overflowing, inundating many low-lying areas.

Major rivers like Manimala, Meenachal, Moovattupuzha, Chaliyar, Valapattanam, Iruvazjinjpuzha and Pamba are in spate.

Eight people, including a one-year-old child, were killed and over 3,000 evacuated to over 60 relief camps after rains battered several parts of Kerala, Indo-Asian News Service quoted officials as saying.

State Revenue Minister E. Chandrashekeran said Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, Kasargode and Idukki districts were the worst affected areas.

"Three NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed in Malappuram, Wayanad and Idukki. We have requested 10 more teams," he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the state till August 14.

(With IANS and PTI Inputs)

