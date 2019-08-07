Kerala Rains: Holiday Announced For Schools, Colleges In Malappuram District

Malappuram District Collector said the examinations will happen as scheduled earlier.

As heavy rains continued to pound Malappuram, the district authorities have announced holiday on Thursday for educational institutions. The Malappuram district collector in a release said holiday has been announced for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Anganwadi and Madrasas located in the northern Kerala district. The release also said the examinations will happen as scheduled earlier.

The Malappuram District Collector announced the holiday details in a Facebook post.

As heavy rains pounded several parts of Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a Red Alert in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on August 8.

In a separate Facebook post, the Malappuram Disctrict Collector has also asked the parents to be careful about the security of the children while asked the students "not to make the holiday a celebration".

A woman died in Malappuram District when a tree uprooted and fell over her house, the District Management Authority told PTI on Monday.

Many places in Malappuram District are under water with some villages being isolated.

Heavy crop damage was also reported from various parts of the district.

The Makkootam ghat road in Kannur was also damaged in the heavy rains.

"The traffic on the Makkootam ghat road has been diverted and the vehicles will have to take the Manathavadi road," a revenue official said.

Palakkad District also received heavy rains.

The IMD also declared an Orange alert in various districts from August 6 to 9, including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasargod, Alapuzha, Idukki, Ernakkulam, Kannur and Thrissur districts.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Maharashtra and Karnataka continues to be of concern due to incessant and heavy spells of rain and release of water from major reservoirs over the last few days.

The Central Government said in a statement that yesterday's depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-West Bengal coasts moved northwestwards and intensified into a deep depression over the same region in the early morning today (August 7, 2019).

(With PTI Inputs)

