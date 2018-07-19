Kerala Rains: Kerala DHSE Postpones +1 Supplementary, Improvement Exams

Kerala DHSE has postponed the Kerala High School +1 or first year improvement and supplementary exams in view of the heavy rains and flood situation currently affecting the state. The exams were earlier scheduled to start on July 24 and end on July 31. However, the dates have been postponed. The exam will now begin on August 1.

DHSE, Kerala will release the revised schedule for exams later on its official website.

Meanwhile, Allappuzha district collector has also declared holiday for all Educational institutions starting tomorrow.

Earlier Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram, had postponed all its examinations scheduled on July 16 and rescheduled on July 21. It remains to be seen if the University will further postpone the examination, as the heavy rain and flood situation has still not improved in the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted that the rains would continue till July 19 in the state. The department has further predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala for the next two days.

The current situation is being termed as the heaviest rain in Kerala in five years. Central Kerala is the worst affected by the situation. Around 10,000 people have been put up in relief camps in Kottayam, Ernakulam and Alappuzha.

