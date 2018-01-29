CEE Kerala Notifies LLM Course Admission 2018; Application Process Begins CEE Kerala has released the admission notification for LLM course in Government Law Colleges at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode and in private Self Financing Law Colleges of Kerala.

Share EMAIL PRINT Kerala LLM Admission Begins; How To Apply, Exam Date, Application Form, Other Details New Delhi: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala commonly known as CEE Kerala has released the admission notification for LLM course in Government Law Colleges at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode and in private Self Financing Law Colleges of Kerala which have entered into Seat sharing agreement with the State Government. The entrance exam for admission will be held on 25 February 2018 and online registration for the same can be done till 7 February 2018. Details in this regard have been released online at cee-kerala.org.



KEAM 2018 for admission to engineering courses in the State, will be held on 23 and 24 April 2018. 'The Engineering Entrance Examination will be conducted across the 14 District Centers in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. Candidates who desire to get admission in the various Engineering Courses in Kerala shall have to appear and qualify in the Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination to be conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala.'



For the LLM entrance exam, admit cards will be available from 17 February 2018.



'Candidates who have passed the L.L.B. examination (5 year / 3 year course) with a minimum of 50% marks from the Universities in Kerala or other Universities recognised by the Universities in Kerala as equivalent thereto are eligible for admission,' reads the official notification regarding eligibility. There is no upper age limit and those appearing for the qualifying degree exam can also apply.



